Pylypchuk family

Ivan Pylypchuk, his wife Yulia, and his daughter Victoria.

 Photo Credit: Leo Leshchinsky

Ivan Pylypchuk moved to Edmonton from Ukraine less than two weeks ago, and on Thursday he was stabbed in the back while sipping coffee at a bus stop.

“While he was waiting for a bus on his way to work, Ivan was stabbed at a bus station. The injuries are serious and he is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery,” Ivan's childhood friend Leo Leshchinsky said in a post online.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

If you are freeing violence, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, & Toronto are not the places to come too.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.