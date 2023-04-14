Ivan Pylypchuk moved to Edmonton from Ukraine less than two weeks ago, and on Thursday he was stabbed in the back while sipping coffee at a bus stop.
“While he was waiting for a bus on his way to work, Ivan was stabbed at a bus station. The injuries are serious and he is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery,” Ivan's childhood friend Leo Leshchinsky said in a post online.
“Ivan started working on his third day in Canada and he is the only source of income for his family.”
On Thursday, shortly after 6 a.m., Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to an assault call near 38 Ave. and Millbourne Road in southeast Edmonton.
“It was reported to police a 48-year-old male was sitting by himself at a bus stop enjoying his morning coffee, when a suspect approached him from behind, stabbing him in the back,” Scott Pattison from EPS media relations told the Western Standard.
“The male complainant contacted 911 for assistance before collapsing. Police also received subsequent calls re: the incident from concerned citizens who came to the male’s assistance.”
“Yesterday was Ivan's birthday, he turned 48,” Leshchinsky said who started a gofundme to help the family.
It's raised $61,000 so far.
“They have no friends or family in Edmonton and are running out of money soon. Please help the family of Ivan in whatever you can. God bless you and thank you in advance,” Leshchinsky said.
The family came to Edmonton to flee violence in Ukraine.
If you are freeing violence, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, & Toronto are not the places to come too.
