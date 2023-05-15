There are 90 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 23 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
On Saturday, there were 87 wildfires.
There are 90 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 23 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
On Saturday, there were 87 wildfires.
The Town of Valleyview in Alberta is issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order on Monday afternoon.
Valleyview, population of 860, is located 350 km north of Edmonton and 115 km east of Grande Prairie.
On Monday, the wildfire burning north and west of Valleyview is impacting residents of the town.
"Everyone in the Town must evacuate immediately on Highway 43 south to Whitecourt," the Town of Valleyview stated.
"Register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre, 58 Sunset Blvd. Bring important documents, medication, pets and enough food and water for three days. If you need help evacuating go to Polar Palace Arena, 4429 52 Ave."
On Monday, the UCP government said Alberta remains under a provincial state of emergency and the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains a level four, the top level.
"About 17,431 people remain evacuated at this time. And there are 11 reception centers that have registered evacuees in the past 24 hours, there have been several changes to the evacuation orders and alerts," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
"The total number of evacuation orders is now at 15 and therefore evacuation alerts are in place most notably, the town of Valleyview just issued an evacuation order this afternoon."
Students displaced by wildfires will also get a break with their exams if they have missed school for 10 or more school days.
"If a student has been displaced from a school as a result of the wildfire for 10 or more school days they are exempt from writing their diploma exams and not have it count for final grades," Blair said.
"By providing options we're giving flexibility to students and parents who are facing pressure."
The UCP government said its number one priority is preserving human lives.
In Valleyview the fire has passed the fire guard and there has been a change in the wind direction which prompted the evacuation.
"These decisions, we are provided as much information as possible in order to make that decision to keep the community safe," said Christie Tucker, information unit manager at Alberta Wildfire.
Tucker said the fire in Valleyview "Is still classified as out of control."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.