MAVERICK FLYBY: Calgary man charged with buzzing Stampede fireworks with drone

It was no flash in the pan.Calgary cops have charged a 24-year old man with unauthorized operation of a drone for buzzing the Stampede fireworks.The CPS announced Thursday Jordan Mitchell was issued violation notices under the Administrative Monetary Penalty program for operating a drone in a manner that was “endangering public and aviation safety” in contravention of Part IX of the Canadian Aviation Regulations after failing to abide by the mandatory airspace restriction currently in effect during the Calgary Stampede.From Friday, July 5 to Monday July 15, all aircraft — including so-called Remote Pilot Aircraft Systems (RPAS) — are prohibited from operating within one-nautical-mile radius from the centre of the Calgary Stampede grounds to a height of 450 ft. above ground level, between 5 a.m. and 3 a.m. .Limited and pre-approved exceptions include drone use for law enforcement and event management purposes.The CPS drone enforcement team began investigating after “several reported incidents” involving unauthorized drones operating in the restricted airspace caused unsafe disruptions and delays to events.On Tuesday July 9, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the CPS enforcement team located a man who was observed flying a drone during the Stampede’s drone and fireworks show, causing disruption to the show and crowd safety concerns.Under Canadian aviation regulations, unauthorized drone use could result in jail time if deemed criminal in nature or up to a $3,000 fine for putting aircraft and citizens at risk.Police said drones can seriously impact aviation and public safety, especially during large-scale events. anyone witnessing a suspected unauthorized drone during the duration of the Stampede can contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.For more information on where you can fly a drone within the city of Calgary, visit https://www.calgary.ca/bylaws/drones-in-parks.html