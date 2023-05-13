Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he has a plan.to fix downtown

 Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he has a plan.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

The City of Edmonton and the mayor have a "plan" to fix social disorder in the downtown region.

The mayor in the City of Edmonton is now encouraging people to "meet me downtown," in a new campaign to make a good first impression on visitors to the "City of Champions."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

That’s His plan to fix the downtown? A new slogan? Geez if fancy slogans worked why don’t they just make up a dozen of them and then no more problems will exist.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.