The City of Edmonton and the mayor have a "plan" to fix social disorder in the downtown region.
The mayor in the City of Edmonton is now encouraging people to "meet me downtown," in a new campaign to make a good first impression on visitors to the "City of Champions."
Social disorder continues in the downtown region, but now Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he has a plan to fix it.
Social disorder continues in Edmonton transit stations and shelters. #yeg #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/CwpOvhGG48— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 17, 2023
The plan is intended to help fix the chaos occurring downtown, simply by meeting downtown.
"Two programs and a marketing campaign will help position Edmonton’s downtown as a place of opportunity, activity and connection," The City of Edmonton stated.
"The 2023 Downtown Vibrancy Fund and Meet Me Downtown Grant commit a combined $6.5 million to support projects that increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of our city."
Yes that’s the cop station in the background. I’m told bikes are currency on the street amongst drug users in Edmonton. There is like a full scale bike shop set up on the side of the road in downtown Edmonton. Frames hang in the white shelter to the left. @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/1TUzf92j4k— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 13, 2023
Sohi said, “Downtown Edmonton is a place where diversity and creativity flourish."
Meanwhile in Edmonton… @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/mJwio2kYp1— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 13, 2023
"It’s where everyone can gather, celebrate, share ideas, learn, trade and innovate,” said Sohi.
“It’s often the first impression we make on visitors and is key to attracting and retaining new talent and capital. The City of Edmonton continues to invest in ensuring our downtown is safe, welcoming and vibrant.”
This is the reality on the streets downtown in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 the opioid crisis continues @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/iw6TUyGk1f— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 13, 2023
The 2023 Downtown Vibrancy Fund will provide $5 million to long-term and strategic projects that advance the Downtown Vibrancy Strategy. More specifically, eligible business and organization-led can apply for funding to:
- Increase the number of people living downtown
- Develop local tourism opportunities and infrastructure
- Promote downtown businesses and/or events
- Activate economic opportunity and vibrancy
The City of Edmonton said the "Meet Me Downtown Grant" commits $1.5 million in funds to support events, activities and festivals occurring in the downtown this year.
Reality in downtown Edmonton… the opiate epidemic continues. @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/7CC1tTREfB— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 13, 2023
Businesses and organizations with projects designed to immediately increase the number of people visiting downtown are eligible for funding.
“We know that our downtown businesses and partners are working hard to make downtown a vibrant and enjoyable place to be,” said Tom Girvan, Director of Downtown Vibrancy and Safe City.
“These funds will help support our partners, allowing them to do what they do best, and give Edmontonians across the city more reasons to experience all that our downtown has to offer.”
The “Meet Me Downtown” campaign invites Edmontonians to take advantage of downtown’s many activities and attractions through a combination of traditional and digital advertising and curated experiences with Edmonton personalities, including Catherine Crowston, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta.
“As someone who works and spends a lot of free time downtown, I want this community to have a feeling of wonder and excitement again,” said Crowston.
“Especially as we come into the summer season, there is always a lot going on downtown, and I think that the Meet Me Downtown campaign is going to go a long way in bringing people here to enjoy it.”
Campaign collateral will be used by the city, institutions and stakeholders to promote downtown events, opportunities, festivals and businesses, creating a consistent look and feel for downtown promotions.
Edmontonians are also invited to keep an eye out for Marvin, "a fun-loving emoji who will be the face of the campaign, and his Mates as they explore the sights and sounds of Edmonton’s downtown."
"Marvin and his Mates can be found on advertisements, social media posts, pamphlets and stickers across the city this summer," the City of Edmonton stated.
"The 2023 Downtown Vibrancy Fund and Meet Me Downtown Grant and campaign reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to downtown safety and vibrancy."
The City of Edmonton said since 2021, the city has provided $6.5 million to support 61 projects through the Downtown Vibrancy Fund, which has leveraged an additional $8.5 million in private investment.
Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
“Addiction has become one of the most urgent social issues facing our province, and one of the most complex," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
There are more than 28,000 visits per year to emergency departments in Alberta hospitals by patients of no fixed address. The vast majority of those patients are being discharged from emergency departments back into homelessness with little or no support.
“Addiction impacts a person’s well-being and drives them to do things that put themselves and others at risk," Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.
Recently, a city director urged social organizations to stop handing out needles to drug addicts in transit stations.
One social organization claims it's helping its "brothers and sisters" by handing out items.
A City of Edmonton decision will no longer allow contract outreach workers to hand out clean needles and crack pipes in public transit areas.
Some Edmonton transit stations have been taken over by the homeless and drug addicts and created public disorder which has residents saying they feel unsafe.
"Our peace officers work in partnership with many social agencies and groups that aid our vulnerable community," Director of Peace Officers for the City of Edmonton James Junio said.
"We support social agencies handing out food, water, naloxone, personal protective equipment amongst many other harm reduction supports to community members."
That’s His plan to fix the downtown? A new slogan? Geez if fancy slogans worked why don’t they just make up a dozen of them and then no more problems will exist.
