Over the last six months city transit in Edmonton descended into complete chaos and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi now says he's “listening” to the concerns of residents.
“I want to be clear for Edmontonians who feel unsafe on transit: I am listening,” said Sohi.
“I have read your messages and heard about your experiences while taking the bus and LRT, and each and every one of you deserves to feel confident in our transit system.”
I want to be clear for Edmontonians who feel unsafe on transit: I am listening. I have read your messages and heard about your experiences while taking the bus and LRT, and each and every one of you deserves to feel confident in our transit system.I’m proud that a majority of…— Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) April 4, 2023
The mayor's tweet was posted around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith added more cops to the streets in the province's two big cities.
In both Edmonton and Calgary, criminal activity is on the rise. Between July 2022 and January 2023, Edmonton’s LRT and transit centres experienced an increase in violent criminal incidents of 75%. In Calgary, overall criminal occurrences at LRT stations increased 46% between 2021 and 2022.
Smith directed Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis to work with his cabinet colleagues to develop a plan to hire 100 more street-level police officers over the next 18 months to increase the visible law enforcement presence and tackle criminal activity in high-crime locations in Calgary and Edmonton.
Warning ⚠️ this video may be triggering.Sent to me by someone visiting 104 Street in downtown Edmonton. @CityofEdmonton Today as part of building strong recovery-oriented systems of mental health and addiction care, the UCP government will spend almost $8 million over three… pic.twitter.com/Dih0e1X2Dx— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 4, 2023
“Safety on public streets is never negotiable. We can address root causes like mental health and addiction at the same time, but we will not compromise on security for all Calgarians and Edmontonians,” Smith said.
In addition to increasing the number of street-level police officers on city streets, the UCP government is also encouraging the City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton to transfer command and control of transit peace officers to the Calgary and Edmonton police services.
The UCP government said the transfer would enable police to better lead a coordinated and strategic response to the increase in violent crime on public transit.
This is 95 st LRT in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 #ExploreEdmonton @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ReDKbAksJ7— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 5, 2023
“I’m proud a majority of the actions laid out in the downtown core and Transit System Safety Plan announced last June are now completed or in progress. We have been making steady progress, but we need to do more,” Sohi said.
Homelessness and addiction is extremely visible in downtown Edmonton. In addition to increasing the number of street-level police officers on city streets, the UCP government is also encouraging the City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton to transfer command and control of… pic.twitter.com/i7eYpc7vyw— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 5, 2023
“I welcome the provincial investments announced today and hope to see them implemented as soon as possible, and on a permanent basis, to address our urgent needs.”
This is YOUR fault. https://t.co/xPPUHpT3n3— Jeffff (@je_ff_ff) April 5, 2023
Twitter users were quick to call the mayor out on his post on social media.
“You’re proud? The city is getting worse. Have you seen the state of the transit terminals? It is not just transit. People high passed out on sidewalks or bend over walking like zombies in all parts of the city,” one Twitter user said.
“So hire more cops! Instead, you are spending $100 million on bike lanes no one uses. You are obtuse. You are no manager, you are incompetent. You just had two cops murdered on your watch. That is on you,” another person tweeted.
“You are incompetent. Step down.”
So hire more cops! Instead, you are spending 100million on bike lanes no one uses. You are obtuse. You are no manager, you are incompetent. You just had two cops murdered on your watch. That is on you.— Wild Bill (@WildBil02184982) April 5, 2023
The mayor then linked his blog to the tweet.
“We appreciate the additional funding for more police officers. We also appreciate the additional funding for the Police and Crisis Response Team (PACT teams), pairing a mental health worker with a police officer,” Sohi said.
“I’ve recently been joining on ride-a-longs with interdisciplinary teams and I am so impressed with the work they do. I agree that more resources across the system will help keep riders safer. It takes time to recruit and train new officers. We have programs in place to do this work, and we will get underway as soon as possible.”
My questions today at the tackling transit safety and violent crime press conference. @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/kX7RXISYz6— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 4, 2023
Sohi said he appreciates the Government of Alberta is putting in new resources to keep LRT spaces clean.
“We will begin work right away to increase the frequency of cleaning in transit centres and on LRT platforms. We hope to see these investments implemented as soon as possible, and on a permanent basis, to address our urgent needs,” said Sohi.
Sohi said the UCP government spending will help stabilize the situation but the city needs to continue to work on long term solutions, which includes spending on root causes.
From an Edmonton resident.“Belvedere LRT station elevator. The escalator down to the platform has been broken for 6 months, so disabled people with mobility issues, seniors, and babies in strollers are left to use this perma-hotboxed elevator to access transit. *Don’t worry,… https://t.co/kDLhPr6Z50— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 3, 2023
“The supports being provided today are important, and they help bring together good people to keep our community safe. But let me be clear, even with this additional funding, there are still challenges that need to be dealt with,” Sohi said.
Meanwhile on Edmonton Transit… woman just sat with her crack pipe. pic.twitter.com/xdxRtXc1ag— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 3, 2023
“We will continue to work with our partners in the province on addressing long term sustainable solutions, such as supportive housing and wraparound services to deal with the mental health and substance use crises. This is something we will continue to advocate for.”
The mayor is a cousin of Calgary's mayor, all talk and trouble. I'm glad I'm no longer there!
Let me make it clear that I am listening to those of you that oppose my bike lanes.
Edmonton now reaping what they sowed with all their virtue signalling progressiveness.
If Sohi wanted to improve public transit, he would instantly shut off the stupid LRT. But Sohi is not an honest mayor. He is an LRT shill who was installed by the LRT lobby. And as such, his entire purpose in life is to waste billions of our money on more LRT, not less. This is so sad. What a waste and what a tragedy that LRT is. All those billions wasted. And all those people killed and injured. Buses can easily replace the LRT and buses are much safer, a lot cheaper and faster than the LRT. But Sohi hates buses. That's because his patrons in the LRT lobby makes nothing off buses. This is why Sohi wants more LRT's, not less. His grafting buddies demand it.
This mayor literally has one skill set: public transit. He does not appear to have improved or even managed that service with good results. Why would residents in Edmonton trust him and his ilk to design "15 minute" city spaces? The outcome will be worse than imagined.
If the City of Edmonton reinstated the "no loitering" on transit property bylaw, it would go a long way to making things a lot better.
I asked this question yesterday
When was the last time Edmonton and Calgary mayor and council members used public transit? Perhaps its time they give up their cars, chauffeurs, security details and use the city systems exclusively.
