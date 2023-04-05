Drug zombies have taken over the city

"I’m proud that a majority of the actions laid out in the downtown core and Transit System Safety Plan announced last June are now completed or in progress. We have been making steady progress, but we need to do more," Sohi said.

Over the last six months city transit in Edmonton descended into complete chaos and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi now says he's “listening” to the concerns of residents.

“I want to be clear for Edmontonians who feel unsafe on transit: I am listening,” said Sohi.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/breaking-woman-stabbed-at-south-campus-lrt-station-in-edmonton/article_185214da-d3e3-11ed-a5c5-c7ea2b2faca3.html

Raz
Raz

The mayor is a cousin of Calgary's mayor, all talk and trouble. I'm glad I'm no longer there!

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Let me make it clear that I am listening to those of you that oppose my bike lanes.

Robadam
Robadam

Edmonton now reaping what they sowed with all their virtue signalling progressiveness.

guest399
guest399

If Sohi wanted to improve public transit, he would instantly shut off the stupid LRT. But Sohi is not an honest mayor. He is an LRT shill who was installed by the LRT lobby. And as such, his entire purpose in life is to waste billions of our money on more LRT, not less. This is so sad. What a waste and what a tragedy that LRT is. All those billions wasted. And all those people killed and injured. Buses can easily replace the LRT and buses are much safer, a lot cheaper and faster than the LRT. But Sohi hates buses. That's because his patrons in the LRT lobby makes nothing off buses. This is why Sohi wants more LRT's, not less. His grafting buddies demand it.

Dles
Dles

This mayor literally has one skill set: public transit. He does not appear to have improved or even managed that service with good results. Why would residents in Edmonton trust him and his ilk to design "15 minute" city spaces? The outcome will be worse than imagined.

Jonathan Dixon
Jonathan Dixon

If the City of Edmonton reinstated the "no loitering" on transit property bylaw, it would go a long way to making things a lot better.

Arthur C. Green
Arthur C. Green

I asked this question yesterday

northrungrader
northrungrader

When was the last time Edmonton and Calgary mayor and council members used public transit? Perhaps its time they give up their cars, chauffeurs, security details and use the city systems exclusively.

