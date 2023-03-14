Working the fields

McCain Foods announced plans to invest $600 million into its Coaldale facility, creating 260 jobs as part of the largest global investment in the company’s history.

The project will see the manufacturing plant — which has been based in the Southern Alberta town of 8,215 people since 2000 — double in size.

Shay Bottomley

(4) comments

MLC
MLC

It may be interesting on how PM Trudeau et al handle the fertilizer issue. Perhaps they have observed Holland and Belgian et al farmers expressing their points...

Wonder how the sugar beet crops are faring...

Goose
Goose

Why aren't wind turbines ever placed in big cities?

northrungrader
northrungrader

Not In My Back Yard, NIMBY for short. City mayors and council love them, but dead birds and nats raining from the sky are bad for reelection. If they trucked all the dead creatures from around every windmill, and dumped them at the Legislature before each election people might wake up.

MLC
MLC

In spite of increasing efficiencies and lower wind requirements, many areas are still not suitable for wind turbines. Perhaps Ottawa would be a good location considering the large amounts of hot air generated...

