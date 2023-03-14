McCain Foods announced plans to invest $600 million into its Coaldale facility, creating 260 jobs as part of the largest global investment in the company’s history.
The project will see the manufacturing plant — which has been based in the Southern Alberta town of 8,215 people since 2000 — double in size.
Construction is expected to start later in 2023 on two state-of-the-art production lines; once fully operational, the French fries manufacturer will employ both hourly and salaried employees to its workforce bringing the total number of employees in Coaldale up to 485.
In addition, the project will include wind turbines and solar panels — providing 100% renewable electricity to the Coaldale site — along with a water recycling system as part of McCain’s sustainability target to cut its greenhouse gases in half by the end of the decade.
Renewable biogas generated at the wastewater treatment facility will be maximized and transported to the steam boilers to offset natural gas demands, the Toronto-based company added.
“The development in Alberta marks our largest global investment in our 65-year history, totalling $600 million, while underscoring our commitment to the future of agriculture and innovation in Canada,” said Max Koeune, president and CEO, McCain Foods.
“This will fuel continued growth for the business, allowing us to serve key markets further by bringing customers high quality potatoes that begin with our dedicated local farming community.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
It may be interesting on how PM Trudeau et al handle the fertilizer issue. Perhaps they have observed Holland and Belgian et al farmers expressing their points...
Wonder how the sugar beet crops are faring...
Why aren't wind turbines ever placed in big cities?
Not In My Back Yard, NIMBY for short. City mayors and council love them, but dead birds and nats raining from the sky are bad for reelection. If they trucked all the dead creatures from around every windmill, and dumped them at the Legislature before each election people might wake up.
In spite of increasing efficiencies and lower wind requirements, many areas are still not suitable for wind turbines. Perhaps Ottawa would be a good location considering the large amounts of hot air generated...
