It appears Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan didn't learn his lesson in 2020 when he had to apologize to the Jewish community for comparing the UCP government to Nazis — he's done it again.
Only this time he aimed his vile comments at UCP supporters.
On Tuesday, McGowan retweeted a popular video by former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about the effects of the Holocaust.
"His point is this is where hate leads," McGowan said, who has seats on the Alberta NDP board.
"If you don’t see there’s a lot of hate at the centre of the movement currently animating the political right in this province, then you’re part of the problem. Could it be that the truth hurts?"
McGowan went on social media to attack a UCP group, Take Back Alberta (TBA) — an activist group that organizes slates within the party — and compared it to the Holocaust.
"For those tempted to follow the 'Take Back Alberta' crowd and their ilk, listen to Arnold first," McGowan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
For those tempted to follow the “take back Alberta” crowd and their ilk, listen to Arnold first. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/ea00PewYxE— Gil McGowan (@gilmcgowan) March 7, 2023
In 2020, McGowan made comments on Twitter as he quoted Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels while criticizing Bill 32.
"And, yes, I'm accusing the UCP of adopting tactics pioneered by the Nazis and being implemented (by) right-wing authoritarians today," McGowan told CBC News in 2020.
At the time, McGowan's tweets prompted a backlash, including criticism from B'nai Brith Canada, and the Calgary Jewish Federation, which contacted McGowan's office after becoming aware of the comments.
McGowan apologized in a written statement in 2020 and in an interview with CBC News at the time said he now realizes it was wrong to use the Nazi regime as a reference point.
In 2020, the Calgary Jewish Federation and the Jewish Federation of Edmonton released a joint statement about the McGowan tweets.
"We accept Gil McGowan's apology regarding his recent comments about the Nazis and the Holocaust. Through our direct engagement with Mr. McGowan, we feel he understands his error in comparing current-day politics to one of the world's most horrific historical events," the statement read.
"We appreciate his willingness to work with the Jewish Federation of Edmonton and Calgary Jewish Federation to discuss this issue, and we are optimistic that this outcome will serve as a guide in ensuring anti-Semitic language is not tolerated or accepted in any way, shape or form."
But Abraham Silverman, the Alberta manager of public affairs for B'nai Brith, Canada told CBC News in 2020 that an apology to the Jewish community alone isn't good enough.
"I don't think it's a matter of apologizing to the UCP, I think it's a matter of apologizing to Canadians who believe in the democratic process. It's an attack on the democratic process and that's what he should be apologizing for," Silverman said to CBC News in 2020.
David Parker, former premier Jason Kenney's former central Alberta organizer, now founder and executive director of TBA, said McGowan's tweet is just a typical case of projection.
"I've never seen more hate in my life than from the left-wing activists like this individual who create boogie men out of regular citizens and claim they're full of hate, and then use that to divide people to accomplish their political agendas," Parker told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
The Western Standard reached out to the Jewish community for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
Arnie’s old man was a Not-see. He doesn’t like to advertise this of course. He’s also quite secretive as to what his dad’s duties were.
Me thinks Mc Gowan needs to look in the mirror.
Gil who?
sry no clue who this person is...
To the AFL Pres (take your pick):
“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.”
OR
An empty head is not really empty; it is stuffed with rubbish. Hence the difficulty of forcing anything into an empty head.
OR
AFL = Another F*cking Loser
In your case, just pick all three as they apply.
I read here yesterday that a judge ruled it's his constitutional right to give the index finger, don't be so hard on the man, it's all him and his ilk have these days. With the cabal head cut off the minions are only doing what minions can do.
Following the May provincial election, it would be prudent for Danielle to enact legislation declaring that union participation is not required for ANY employment in the province, and the legislation should prohibit employers from collecting union dues. Naturally, in the interest of free speach/basic human rights, the notwithstanding clause should be used
I have no use for this communist c77ksucker as he is a complete idiot. How can unions keep voting in this dregs of humanity.
Repeat offender.
He’s not a nice person. He a communist and wants a free ride. So I’m not surprised that he acts like a delinquent every chance he gets. Just shows the mentality of his ilk.
