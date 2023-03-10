Gil McGowan with finger up to the WS

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan gives the finger to the Western Standard for asking a question.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

It appears Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan didn't learn his lesson in 2020 when he had to apologize to the Jewish community for comparing the UCP government to Nazis — he's done it again.

Only this time he aimed his vile comments at UCP supporters.

