McGowan praises Alberta NDP motion on unions, despite running for leader

Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan has put out a statement from his role applauding an NDP motion about the value of unions. McGowan put out the statement praising the Alberta NDP motion, while he is running for leader. “It serves as an important reminder of what workers and their unions contribute to building better lives for all Albertans,” said McGowan in a Monday statement. Since Alberta joined Canada, he said unions “have been there to fight for better workplace health and safety standards, fair wages, and benefits that create our middle class and lift families from poverty.” He added he looked forward to seeing the Legislative Assembly of Alberta affirm and celebrate the contributions to the province. He said workers remain in this struggle today, adding Alberta workers kept the province running through the economic downturn of the 2010s and the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020s. The motion recognizes unions are democratic institutions. All leadership positions are elected. As AFL president, McGowan has an automatic seat on the party's board.McGowan said there are some groups taking the shape of unions not adhering to democratic principles.“We look forward to seeing support for Private Member's Motion #506 from members on both sides of the Legislature,” he said.“We also hope the UCP (United Conservative Party) government keeps this motion in mind as they negotiate with workers seeking fair compensation.”McGowan confirmed on February 24 he would be joining the NDP leadership race. READ MORE: Alberta union boss says he will run for NDP leadershipHe made his intentions clear in a series of direct social media messages to potential supporters. “I haven’t officially announced yet, but I’m going to join the NDP leadership race,” he said. The Alberta UCP insisted on February 28 McGowan resign from his position while chasing the NDP leadership. READ MORE: Alberta UCP demands Gil McGowan step down amid NDP leadership bid“Union dues aren’t a slush fund for political ambitions,” said UCP MLA Shane Getson (Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland). “Alberta’s workers deserve a president focused on them, not on political games.”