McGowan says Alberta needed tougher mask mandates

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan has continued on with his COVID-19 hysteria. McGowan celebrated a study finding stricter mask mandates could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. “More proof that the deniers currently running our government here in Alberta are completely out to lunch when it comes to public health,” tweeted McGowan..The United States could have prevented about 250,000 COVID-19 deaths if every state had the tough mask and vaccine mandates Northeastern states did during the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak, according to a Friday study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Health Forum. Researchers said the US could have saved 118,000 to 248,000 people if it adopted tougher COVID-19 restrictions. “These study findings do not support the views of those opposing COVID-19 restrictions who erroneously believe the restrictions did not work,” said University of Virginia public policy and economics professor Christoper J. Ruhm. People’s Party of Canada candidate Robert Bard (Edmonton Manning) said McGowan should be focusing on vaccine safety. “Stricter rules on vaccine safety could have also save hundreds of thousands of lives and keep people from requiring medical intervention,” said Bard. .Canadian business owner Chris LeBlanc called for McGowan to wear a mask. “Go wear one then,” said LeBlanc. .McGowan said in 2022 it was outrageous Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was telling companies to drop vaccine mandates. READ MORE: Alberta union boss says businesses should maintain COVID policies“The premier is bullying employers and community and sporting groups to drop vaccine mandates against their will,” he said. “The film and TV industry is the gold standard for workplace COVID safety.”