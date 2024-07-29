Alberta

McGowan says Alberta needed tougher mask mandates

Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to former Western Standard Edmonton bureau chief Arthur Green.
Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to former Western Standard Edmonton bureau chief Arthur Green. Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Mask Mandates
Danielle Smith
United States
Ableg
Public Health
Alberta Government
Gil Mcgowan
COVID-19
Lives
Robert Bard
Chris LeBlanc

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news