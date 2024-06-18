McGowan says Conservatives do not care about freedom

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan is questioning why pollsters continue to go along with Canada having a lack of freedom. McGowan said Canada “is NOT suffering from a ‘lack of freedom,’ at least not how it’s defined by [Pierre] Poilievre.”“If we want to talk freedom, let’s talk about freedom to live our lives with dignity,” tweeted McGowan on Monday. “That requires good healthcare, education, public infrastructure, consumer and environmental protections, and workers’ rights.”.McGowan was commenting on a poll conducted by Abacus Data that found 45% of Canadians believed the Conservatives were the best party at dealing with the lack of freedom in Canada. After the Conservatives was the People’s Party of Canada (24%). This was followed by the Liberals (10%), Greens (5%), and NDP (2%)..Without basic services, McGowan said the freedom of most people to live decent lives is constrained. However, he said these services “are all things that Conservatives undermine when they’re in power.”“Conservatives are the REAL threat to the freedom of the majority of Canadians (those who are not rich),” he said.Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay accused McGowan of sounding like former Soviet Union chair Vladimir Lenin. “From the forward to Lenin’s Deception of the People with Slogans of Freedom and Equality (1919),” said Kay. Kay included an excerpt where Lenin speaks about fighting the capitalist deception by using flowery language about freedom and equality..DOB Energy technical editor Darrell Stonehouse said McGowan believes freedom is slavery. “He thinks the masses have the right to steal from those who worked to earn their money to satisfy their wants,” said Stonehouse. “It’s a recipe for mass poverty for all.”.This ordeal comes after McGowan decided to drop out of the Alberta NDP leadership race on May 13. READ MORE: McGowan ends Alberta NDP leadership bid“Paying the final instalment of the $60,000 entry fee — which was due last night at midnight — has proven too much for me,” he said. “As the candidate who has been a party member for the longest time (38 years!), you can rest assured that I will continue to fight the UCP’s (United Conservative Party) unacceptable agenda both now and in the next election.”