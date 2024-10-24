McGowan says COVID remains threat to people, healthcare system

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan says COVID-19 continues to be a threat to people and the healthcare system. McGowan said COVID-19 is exacerbating dire shortages of frontline healthcare workers. “It’s long past time for us to stop listening to the deniers running the UCP (United Conservative Party) and start getting serious about slowing infections,” tweeted McGowan on Wednesday. .McGowan was commenting on Protect Our Province (POP) Alberta saying an anonymous source informed it that data shows COVID-19 ICU patients have doubled in the province in the last 10 days. “This is putting a massive load on Emergency and ICUs across the province,” said POP Alberta. “Strangely, the @CMOH_Alberta and @AdrianaLaGrange are silent.”.POP Alberta confirmed it has verified this claim against a second anonymous source who has access to the same data. However, it said it would not share the direct source of the data to protect anonymity, as Alberta Health has been trying to clamp down on any of this reporting as per the government’s direction. McGowan said in 2022 it was outrageous Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was telling companies to drop vaccine mandates..Alberta union boss says businesses should maintain COVID policies.“The premier is bullying employers and community and sporting groups to drop vaccine mandates against their will,” he said. “The film and TV industry is the gold standard for workplace COVID safety.”.McGowan continued on with his COVID-19 hysteria in July. .McGowan says Alberta needed tougher mask mandates .He celebrated a study finding stricter mask mandates could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. “More proof that the deniers currently running our government here in Alberta are completely out to lunch when it comes to public health,” he said.