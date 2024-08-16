Alberta

McGowan says Smith 'weird' for prioritizing pronouns policy

Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard.
Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard. Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Pronouns
Ableg
Alberta Government
Freedom
Gil Mcgowan
Pronoun Policy
Pollsters
Worries
Michael Symchuk
Deborah Holloway

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news