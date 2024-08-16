McGowan says Smith 'weird' for prioritizing pronouns policy

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said Premier Danielle Smith is "weird" for focusing on passing a policy about parental consent for pronoun changes in schools. While Smith is moving ahead with the pronouns policy, McGowan said Albertans are worried about the cost of living, a failing healthcare system, overcrowded schools, climate change, wildfires and droughts, and wages not keeping up with inflation. "Our Premier is weird."“But she wants to talk about pronouns,” tweeted McGowan on Thursday. “Completely out of touch!”.McGowan was commenting on Smith saying on Thursday her government will not impose her gender identity policies when the new school year starts next month because it has to follow a legislative process. READ MORE: McGowan says Conservatives do not care about freedomThe Alberta government starts the fall legislative session on October 28. “Our intention is to bring forward those policies that need legislative approval in the fall session,” she said. McGowan asked why Smith should care about what people decide to call themselves and how they choose to live their lives. In response, he questioned what happened to the freedom the Alberta United Conservative Party always talks about. “Apparently, it’s a ‘freedom for me, not for thee’ thing,” he said. Tri-Country Nitrogen Service President Michael Symchuk said pronoun changes in schools “is an issue that needs to be addressed — teachers are not psychologists nor are they doctors and are not qualified to give counseling on gender identity.”“Let’s face it Gil — we both know that teachers were not perfect when we were in school — lots of great ones as well as few that had their best interests in mind over the students,” said Symchuk..Former Canadian professor Deborah Holloway agreed with McGowan. “We're also worried about SARS-CoV-2, #LongCovid and the impact on children, on all of us, on the economy, on the workforce,” said Holloway.“Radio silence from everyone on this massive issue, Gil.”.McGowan questioned why pollsters continue to go along with Canada having a lack of freedom in June. READ MORE: McGowan says Conservatives do not care about freedomHe said Canada “is NOT suffering from a ‘lack of freedom,’ at least not how it’s defined by [Pierre] Poilievre.”“If we want to talk freedom, let’s talk about freedom to live our lives with dignity,” he said.