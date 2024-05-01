McIver says Alberta government to forbid permanent resident voting in Calgary elections

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said the government would not be abiding by Calgary city council’s motion to extend voting rights to permanent residents in municipal elections. Since the beginning, McIver said the Alberta government has been clear that only Canadian citizens are able to vote in municipal elections. “That will not be changing,” said McIver in a Wednesday statement. “The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms affirms the right of every Canadian citizen to vote and to run as a candidate.”Voting rights extend to municipal, provincial, and federal elections. He called protecting democracies “of the utmost importance.” In Alberta’s election legislation, it has been clear voting is a right only for citizens. However, McIver pointed out the Alberta government wants voting to be accessible for more Albertans. The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act proposes to enable special ballot access for any voter who requests it without having to provide a particular reason. “Our government will continue to protect the integrity of our elections and make sure voting is accessible for all Albertans who are Canadian citizens,” he said. Calgary city council said on Tuesday it wanted permanent residents to vote in municipal elections. READ MORE: NAYLOR: Time to give permanent residents the right to voteRather than restrict voting to citizens, Calgary city council voted 9-6 to advocate for giving permanent residents the right to vote. Social media users expressed outrage at the decision, saying it would bring about the fall of democracy.