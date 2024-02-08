McLennan RCMP lay sexual offences charges against teacher

McLennan AB RCMP has laid various sex crime charges against a teacher after responding to a report about a youth being sexually abused in June. McLennan is 77 kilometres south of Peace River and the offences took place while the youth was attending a school in the High Prairie School Division (HPSD), according to a Thursday press release.On Wednesday, HPSD teacher Brock Mackenzie Whalen, 31, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, two counts of luring a child, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child and one count of child exploitation. Whalen was brought before a justice of the peace and released on conditions. His next court date is set for March 18 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Peace River. The RCMP said Whalen had been employed by several school districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the HPSD, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, Saskatoon Public School Division and the Lloydminster Public School Division. It encouraged parents who are concerned their children might have been involved in an incident related to this investigation contact their local police. It is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at (780) 324-3086, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. This incident comes after the Alberta RCMP laid charges against a 65-year-old high school teacher in 2022 following an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults from 2021. READ MORE: Alberta RCMP charge teacher for sexual offences against children“On December 17, 2021, Kitscoty RCMP received reports of alleged sexual offences,” said the RCMP. “The Kitscoty RCMP worked in partnership with the Zebra Child Protection Centre to further the investigation into these allegations.”