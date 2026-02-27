Medicine Hat bakery posts a misleading, deadly fictional story about an ICE raid at the local high school

EDMONTON – McBride's Bakery in Medicine Hat is facing criticism online after it posted a written story on its Facebook page on Thursday about a made-up ICE raid at the local high school that ended with four individuals dead, several illegal immigrant children apprehended, and many more injured. In 3,000-words, the story, told from students, teachers, parents, and bystanders’ perspectives, describes an ICE raid, also called Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, where officers ambushed a school to arrest illegal immigrants, killing or injuring many other individuals in the process. This graphic story paints the frightening scene of a school going into lockdown, with teachers and parents barricading doors and risking their lives to save students from bullets, pepper spray, and other physical actions from the aggressive ICE agents. It also tells of several community members outside who risked their lives to block additional agents from entering the school. The story includes ICE agents ruthlessly killing four adults who died trying to protect the children, many kids and adults who were injured, some very severely, by agents, and the apprehension of "several minors suspected of immigration violations." The post also includes photos taken outside the school and in other areas described in the story. .At the end of the story, it is revealed that the leading ICE agent was the area's current MLA, Just Wright, and that he had been appointed to a Corporal position within the ASPS by Danielle Smith, who was no longer premier. The story, a work of fiction, appears to criticize Smith’s recent immigration rhetoric, after she blamed poor federal policies and a deprioritization of economic immigrants for Alberta’s multi-billion-dollar deficit.Beyond the political statement, the story has sparked controversy for numerous reasons, beginning with the fact that it does not clearly state that it is fictional, which caused many individuals in Medicine Hat to panic, fearing it was a depiction of events happening at the school. The public scare was severe enough that it drew a response from Medicine Hat police, who were forced to release a statement indicating that the story was not true, and non of the events depicted ever happened. .Individuals on social media have expressed frustration with the bakery for posting a fictional story about a tragic and serious situation, especially in the light of the Tumbler Ridge School Shooting on Feb. 10, which killed eight victims, including six students inside the school. "As someone who enjoys your bakery and has tried to ignore the politics and continue to support this business..... I cannot believe I am reading about a fake violent attack at MY CHILDRENS SCHOOL and going around taking pictures what are you trying to accomplish?" wrote one Facebook user. Rather than apologizing for the story, which many have called insensitive, regardless of the political message behind it, McBride's Bakery has instead been defending itself and the story."Jaide Danielle saving the world, Jaide. It's not easy, I'd be grateful for some help," the bakery wrote in response to the above mentioned comment. This is not the first time that McBride's Bakery has faced political backlash. In December, it received criticism for allowing petition canvassers for the campaign to recall Smith to sit in their restaurant and collect signatures. In response to the hate in December, the bakery's owner told the Canadian Press that his message to individuals boycotting his bakery was, "bite me." Medicina Hat police have since looked into the incident, but according to a CTV article, they will not be pressing charges against the bakery or anyone involved.