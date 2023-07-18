Social media

Despite promises to tackle COVID-19 misinformation from social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, a Marketplace investigation found plenty online.

 Courtesy CBC

Social media giant Meta — which owns Facebook and Instagram — is making good on threats to restrict access to news sites.

If you were trying to access Western Standard on an iPhone this morning, you might have received a message that read: “In response to Canadian government legislation, news content can’t be viewed in Canada.”

Instagram block

News sites are being blocked on social media. 
C-18

Meta began throttling news sites this week.
Social media C-18

Western Standard was blocked on Instagram Tuesday.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is a dictatorship run by ChiCom installed terrorists

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Shoe is on the other foot and they don't like it. Bwahahahaha!

Report Add Reply
stem
stem

Amazing how many people can't navigate the internet without a news aggregate service/app or a search engine.

http://www.westernstandard.news comes up just fine from any browser. Am I missing something here?

As far as I have seen so far, duckduckgo.com search engine is still serving up Canada news links.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=western+standard+news&ia=web

I think everyone should learn to shy away from the METAs and GOOGLEs because the continued dependence on these data mining behemoths is power in their hands.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Why W S ..it is Canadian...WTH

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

So what can we do to help media outlets like the Western Standard? I have long been on a VPN and other than US commercials I don't think that I am missing anything.

Report Add Reply

