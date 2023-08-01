Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

Screen grab

 By Dave Naylor

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, formally began the process of 'permanently' ending access to Canadian news on their respective platforms on Tuesday, in response to C-18, the Liberal government’s Online News Act.

In a statement — ironically released on Twitter — the Silicon Valley tech giant said it hopes the Canadian government will reconsider what it described as discriminatory policies with changes that "uphold the principles of a free and open internet and reflects the interests of the entire Canadian media landscape.”

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The sooner the Trudeau infected propaganda fake news MSM implodes the better

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The Lieberals solution I think is going to be even more government money for media outlets. But Bill C-18 was just a way for the government to take money from social media and distribute it to media companies. Just that the public would be more oblivious to government control of the media as compared to a direct government subsidy. But it all amounts to the Lieberals controlling what Canadians are and hear.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

If this speeds up the collapse of the Legacy Fraud Media in Canada . . . it will be the ONLY Positive Justin Accomplishment in the last 8 years.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Zero vote for ndp /liberals equals zero seats and freedom of speech restored. Lets try that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.