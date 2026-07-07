Alberta

Meta making over $10B AI data centre investment in Alberta

Alberta AI
Alberta AIImage generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Abpoli
Ableg
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta Platforms
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AI data centres
Alberta AI Data Centre
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Western Standard
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