Mexican mother killed taking selfie of historic CP steam locomotive

A young Mexican woman was struck and killed by a ceremonial Canadian Pacific steam locomotive Wednesday after attempting to take a selfie of herself and her young son at a whistle stop near Mexico City.The woman has been identified as 29-year old school teacher Dulce Alondra who came out to greet the Empress as it neared the completion of a ceremonial journey that started in Calgary on April 24.Graphic video posted to social media shows the woman clambering onto the track slope to pose a cell cam shot. Ironically, she is seen telling her young son not to get too close before she is struck on the head by the locomotive’s forward steam piston..When emergency crews arrived, she was already dead.“We regret to share that a woman was fatally injured while standing foul of a passing train soon after it departed a station in the municipality of Nopala de Villagrán, Hidalgo on Tuesday. This tragic incident is under investigation,” CPKC said in a statement.“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and wish to express our condolences to the woman's family and loved ones. For their own safety and that of the crews, all spectators looking at any train must always remain at least 10 meters back from the train and the tracks. Spectators must never stand on railway tracks, try to board rail equipment or climb on rail infrastructure. Always use caution around tracks and trains.”.Dubbed The Final Spike Steam Tour, the voyage was meant to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. After reaching its final destination in Mexico City it is scheduled to make a return trip to Winnipeg in July.The 2816 Empress locomotive, which was built in Montreal in 1930, underwent a complete restoration at the Alyth Railyard in Calgary that was completed in 2023. It’s the last of its kind in the world.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith launched the ceremonial send off alongside Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen shortly after announcing the UCP government’s rail master plan in April.