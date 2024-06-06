Alberta

Mexican mother killed taking selfie of historic CP steam locomotive

29-year old school teacher Dulce Alondra Seconds before she was struck by CP’s ceremonial Empress locomotive.
29-year old school teacher Dulce Alondra Seconds before she was struck by CP’s ceremonial Empress locomotive.YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Mexico
Public Safety
Canadian Pacific Railway
Rail
Last Spike
Steam Locomotive
Train Travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news