The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) began to move out Thursday morning to support Alberta as the province battles unprecedented wildfires.
Troops from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3PPCLI) and 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) are moving out to establish bases of operations in the province.
Army reserve soldiers drawn from across Alberta will deploy this week.
Over the next few days, the units will deploy to the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley areas.
Albertans will see the movement by vehicle on roads and in the air, as some forces and equipment will be moved by Royal Canadian Air Force fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.
The UCP government said the movement and the establishment of these positions will create bases of operations for the forces to conduct fire mitigation efforts under the supervision of Alberta Wildfire personnel.
"The capabilities the CAF can bring to support Alberta are firefighting support to aid in mop-up operations and basic firefighting duties," the UCP government stated.
"Airlift resources for increased mobility and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities, will also be provided. Engineering support will be provided where required, incorporating heavy equipment resources."
The Canadian Armed Forces has been working closely with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and conducting significant planning and reconnaissance throughout Alberta to determine where they are most needed.
