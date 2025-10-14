MILLION DOLLAR MYSTERY: Lottery win followed by disappearance in northern Alberta

A young man from northern Alberta has gone missing just days after winning $1 million on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket, prompting an extensive search and raising questions within the community.The family of 25-year-old Joshua Francis Saulteaux says he was last seen on May 5, 2025, near the south entrance to White Fish Lake First Nation, about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.Saulteaux had recently purchased an RV, which he parked outside a relative’s home. When family members went to check on him, they found the vehicle empty..According to his uncle, Francis Morin, there were visible signs of blood inside the RV. “He was worried after he won,” Morin said. “People started coming around him, and on the night he went missing, he said, ‘They’re coming for me.’”RCMP officers, local residents, and Goodfish Search and Rescue have conducted extensive searches using ground crews, drones, and cadaver dogs. Despite hundreds of hours of effort, no trace of Saulteaux has been found. Police have not released further information about the ongoing investigation.Morin described his nephew as kind, generous, and devoted to his family. “He’s not just a missing person—he’s a loved one to us,” he said. “We just want to bring him home.”.The disappearance has deeply affected the community, with residents organizing search parties and vigils. Authorities have encouraged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that even small details could help investigators.Saulteaux’s sudden disappearance following his lottery win has attracted attention across Alberta. RCMP have not confirmed whether the prize money or publicity around it played a role in the case.Joshua Saulteaux is described as 5-ft., 10-ins., 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Goodfish Lake RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.