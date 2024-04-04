Minister says Alberta government obligated to fight addictions

Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams acknowledged he does not have 'lived-experience' in combatting the drug crisis. However, Williams said he has come onboard the recovery movement and wants it to grow. “We have to act,” said Williams in a Thursday speech at the Recovery Capital Conference in Calgary. “That is the moral and appropriate response.” While the addictions crisis has continued, he said Alberta has started to build its recovery-oriented system of care. Alberta Mental Health and Addictions started off as an associate ministry in 2019, but Premier Danielle Smith elevated it to a full ministry. The Alberta government has added 10,000 addiction treatment spaces across the province every year. It has committed to build 11 recovery communities with zero barrier access. Two recovery communities in Red Deer and Lethbridge have opened so far. Once all 11 recovery communities are opened, they will add 2,000 spaces across Alberta. Of these 11 recovery communities, he said he was proud of the five where the Alberta government has partnered with indigenous people. He added it is “responding to a proposition First Nation communities have with us as the government to say we want to partner together in collaboration to find solutions for those suffering from this deadly disease.” The Alberta government has spent money on same-day access to opioid agonist therapy (OAT). He said the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) is a world leader when it comes to delivering OAT and has saved lives. More than 8,000 people have accessed VODP. Without VODP, he predicted these people would be stuck in an endless cycle of addiction. It used to cost $1,240 per month for people to live in therapeutic treatment communities in Alberta. That is no longer the case. He acknowledged the Alberta government wants to eliminate barriers. By enacting the recovery model, he said it wants “to see people having their lives saved and differences made because of the investments that we make and our government couldn’t be prouder to invest taxpayer dollars to save those that are most vulnerable in our society.” Williams concluded by saying the recovery movement will not give up on its endpoint. “It really is us, right here together, that get to make a decision in this crisis and say yes to life and say yes to hope," he said. Last Door Executive Director Jared Nilsson introduced Williams by saying he was sworn in as mental health and addictions minister in June. “Since then, Minister Williams has been responsible for continuing to build the Alberta recovery model,” said Nilsson. “Minister Williams continues to be a strong voice to ensure Alberta remains a leader in supporting recovery for those suffering from addiction or mental health challenges and is determined to respect the dignity of every person no matter what challenges they may face.” By hosting the RCC in Alberta, Nilsson said it enables Last Door to partner with leaders such as Williams. Smith said at the RCC on Wednesday mental health and addictions used to be an afterthought at the policy table. READ MORE: Smith says Alberta government busy fighting addictions crisisHowever, Smith said her government has given mental health and addictions priority status by refocusing efforts and establishing a ministry dedicated to it. “And we’ve been busy,” she said.