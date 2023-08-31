On February 19, 2022, five days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had designated the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa a “national emergency,” Vardy was departing the downtown core of Ottawa in his car when hee was stopped by a police officer.
A man who was charged for his role in the Freedom Convoy has had his charges dropped.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Thursday it is pleased to announce the charges against Steven Vardy for alleged mischief have been dismissed by the Ontario Court of Justice following a trial in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Feb. 19, 2022, five days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had designated the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa a “national emergency,” Vardy was departing the downtown core of Ottawa in his car when he was stopped by a police officer.
After allegedly failing to produce his identification documents, Vardy was arrested and charged with obstructing a public officer in the execution of his duties.
Later, authorities conducted a search of Vardy’s social media activities and discovered video footage of events occurring at the Freedom Convoy, whereupon an additional charge of mischief was filed against him. Vardy asserted his innocence on all charges.
Prior to trial, the obstruction charge was withdrawn at the request of the Crown prosecutor.
At trial, the judge determined the Crown could not establish beyond a reasonable doubt the person speaking in the social media videos was Vardy himself.
Further, the judge determined that even if Vardy was the person speaking in the videos, narrating the events occurring in Ottawa did not amount to criminal mischief.
“After almost 18 months of waiting, my client and I are thrilled with this result," said lawyer Chris Fleury.
"We are pleased that the Court agreed with us that the alleged conduct did not amount to mischief and that Mr. Vardy can finally put these charges behind him.”
All charges against Vardy have now been dismissed.
“We are proud to have been able to support Mr. Vardy through this difficult ordeal, as well as supporting so many other courageous Canadians who peacefully exercised their Charter rights and freedoms in the face of unjust and unscientific lockdown measures imposed on Canadians by their own governments," JCCF President John Carpay said.
