Freedom Convoy charges dismissed by judge

On February 19, 2022, five days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had designated the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa a “national emergency,” Vardy was departing the downtown core of Ottawa in his car when hee was stopped by a police officer.

A man who was charged for his role in the Freedom Convoy has had his charges dropped.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Thursday it is pleased to announce the charges against Steven Vardy for alleged mischief have been dismissed by the Ontario Court of Justice following a trial in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

