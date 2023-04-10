Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she just received word that the Federal Justice Minister may attempt to rescind the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement (NRTA) with the prairie provinces.

“This would pose an unprecedented risk to national unity and Alberta condemns this federal threat in the strongest possible terms,” Smith said.

