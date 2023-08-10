Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is using the ‘U’ word to describe the Trudeau government’s proposed net-zero electricity regulations: “unaffordable, unrealistic and unconstitutional.”
The prairie populist premier released a statement via social media channels blasting the Liberal government — and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault specifically — for ignoring feedback from provincial governments and utility providers before moving ahead with the new rules.
“Trudeau’s net-zero targets are simply not achievable in Saskatchewan and we will not ask our residents to pay the extraordinary price for the federal government’s divisive policies,” it read.
“Nor will we risk the integrity of our provincial power grid to defy the laws of thermodynamics.”
Further, Moe said the new rules will drive electricity rates “through the roof” and leave Saskatchewan with an unreliable power supply.
The comments echo Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said yesterday its important to have a reliable power system when the temperatures fall to -30.
In a press conference Thursday morning, Guilbeault said the rules stress “affordability” and reliability of the grid, even as he admitted power bills will increase about 2% — before subsidies — for most Canadians.
Guilbeault estimated that it would cost $400 billion to upgrade the grid; the government is offering up $40 billion in tax credits for new power plants and retrofits.
In July the Conference Board of Canada and others put that figure at more like $1.75 trillion.
In March Guilbeault infamously said Moe would be breaking the Criminal Code — his own antics notwithstanding — if Saskatchewan ran coal-fired power plants after 2030, unless equipped with carbon capture.
The Saskatchewan premier’s response? "Come get me."
The Trudeau infected federal government are WEF terrorists
Installed by China
They are literally trying to kill and destroy us
I believe it's long past time that Alberta and Saskatchewan got together, formed a joint tax agency and collected ALL taxes (federal and provincial).
Both would collect only those taxes needed for provincial management and send the Government of Canada only those taxes they deserved (nothing).
But as this wouldn't happen without a full fledged separation, I can continue to dream.
The truest words spoken today. Thank you Premier.
