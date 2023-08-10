Premier Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

 Image courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is using the ‘U’ word to describe the Trudeau government’s proposed net-zero electricity regulations: “unaffordable, unrealistic and unconstitutional.”

The prairie populist premier released a statement via social media channels blasting the Liberal government — and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault specifically — for ignoring feedback from provincial governments and utility providers before moving ahead with the new rules.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau infected federal government are WEF terrorists

Installed by China

They are literally trying to kill and destroy us

guest50
guest50

I believe it's long past time that Alberta and Saskatchewan got together, formed a joint tax agency and collected ALL taxes (federal and provincial).

Both would collect only those taxes needed for provincial management and send the Government of Canada only those taxes they deserved (nothing).

But as this wouldn't happen without a full fledged separation, I can continue to dream.

D&J
D&J

The truest words spoken today. Thank you Premier.

