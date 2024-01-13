Moe says SaskPower to give energy to Alberta to prevent potential outages

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said SaskPower would be providing 153 MW of electricity to Alberta this evening to assist it through its shortage. “That power will be coming from natural gas and coal-fired plants — the ones the [Justin] Trudeau government is telling us to shut down (which we won’t),” tweeted Moe on Saturday. He included a photo of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issuing an emergency alert about the power shortage..Moe said on December 11 he is concerned about the Canadian government’s net zero intentions regarding the natural resource industry. READ MORE: Moe says 'net zero is no longer the goal'While he had suspected the Canadian government wanted to hurt the natural resource industry, he said it became clear during the COP28 Climate Change Conference. “Net zero is no longer the goal for our federal government and that was obvious this week,” he said. The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to deal with ongoing extreme cold temperatures across Western Canada, restricted imports, and high demand. READ MORE: Alberta electricity operator asks Albertans to save energy to prevent outagesAESO asked Albertans to reduce their electricity use to essential needs only. If people reduce their electricity demand through conservation, it said they will minimize the high potential for rotating outages this evening. It projected the Alberta electricity grid will face a 100 to 200 MW shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours. Immediate power conservation could make a significant difference in reducing overall system demand, sitting at 12,000 MW.