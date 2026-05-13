Mom of Red Deer swarming victim thanks city for support

The mom of the teenage girl viciously beaten in the Lancaster Meadows area of Red Deer is thanking the city for their continuous support.The mom of the young girl posted to Facebook to thank the city for the support she and her family had received. "I just want to say we are so incredibly grateful for all the love and support we’ve received since yesterday. I am doing my best to work through the messages and comments and get back to everyone." the mom stated in her post. "Update she is doing okay, we were able to take her home last night and today we are resting but it’s been a tough day mentally and physically. Got a week of doctor’s visits and a road of healing ahead. Thank you everyone." The disturbing video shows the girl being swarmed and beaten as a group of teens stood by and watched..Two GoFundMe's have been created in support of the young girl, with a goal of $10,000 to help cover medical treatment and follow up care, trauma counselling and therapy, lost income during recovery, legal and lawyer fees, and other expenses during this time. Both posts are garnering constant traffic..Police said officers responded at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an assault in a field in the Lancaster Meadows area of Red Deer.Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage related to the assault to come forward as investigators work to determine what happened.RCMP say more information will be released as it becomes available.Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.