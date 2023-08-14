Montana litigants

Youth litigants set precedent in Montana court ruling.

 Our Children’s Trust

It what is believed to be the first ruling of its kind in the US, a Montana state court has ruled in favour of young people who allege the state government has violated their right to a “clean and healthful environment” by promoting the use of fossil fuels in a ruling that could send reverberations on this side of the border.

The US court ruled as unconstitutional a provision in the state’s Environmental Policy Act that failed to consider the climate impacts of energy projects such as coal fired power on young people. Montana is home to some of the largest coal deposits in the Lower 48.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(14) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Complete waste of time and waste of tax payers money. The judge basically said that the plaintiffs had a legitimate “beef” under the constitution, but nothing has been awarded to them. I’m going to guess that these are probably the severely uneducated and massively brainwashed children of leftists who are leaving California and moving to conservative states, where they will promptly ruin those states by voting democrat. You can’t fix stupid, until the teachers unions are destroyed and the Marxism is weeded out of the schools. These kids are free to take off their clothes and shoes and get rid of their cell phone if they don’t like oil and coal, and that’s just for starters.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

And this is grooming by zealots who actually believe the hype that the sky is falling. Its against the law to use kids to promote stupid ideology. Or is it?

Report Add Reply
holeksa
holeksa

Sad state of affairs when children have to go to court to protect their health.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, they can stop using oil products any time they want, so can you, you Fn moron .

Report Add Reply
holeksa
holeksa

It's not either or.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Now that the communists have stacked the courts, school boards, corporate HQs, health boards and government positions, they are now emboldened to go on the attack, these judges are radical terrorists, and should be treated as such.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

State judge Kathy Seeley is obviously not playing with a Full Deck . . .

AGW = an Unproven Hypothesis to this day . . .

What would the world look like for these stupid children without oil & gas?

Over 5, 000 everyday products are made from oil & gas, from clothing, to hospital devices to life saving drugs.

Are these pampered fools going to live in houses in Montana heated by Solar & Wind? While driving a used Tesla . . .

This is a moronic case which will be flushed at the State SC level . . .

Report Add Reply
terraces
terraces

"Our Children’s Trust, has filed similar cases in all 50 states, including Canada, with trials pending in four."

Just curious when Canada became one of the 50 states?

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

There is a very legitimate reason an age limit exists for voters. Asking a group their opinion on a topic they know 0 about by a bunch of woke, adult Democrats wishing to deny any reality.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Can Montana citizens now ensure the plaintiffs, will never use fossil fuels or any derivatives for the rest of their natural born lives? No food, housing, clothing, technology, transportation, and the list is endless that fossil fuels made available. It's time to stop allowing their hypocrisy and allowing them use of any fossil fuels or derivatives. Let them survive in nature as they were born and they want.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Awful. This decision will just amplify the SJWs to laud their climate change hysteria and recruit more young and naive minds to this hoax of a cause. And while the US seems to have a solid Supreme Court, I cannot say the same about Canada. May the good Lord help us.

Report Add Reply
guest326
guest326

Shut down the power grid, as soon as they can't charge there iPhones or get a hot latte they will change there tune!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Lets put them in electric wind/solar heated dorm, and tell them they have to pay their own heat bill. And produce a essay on how they know climate change is caused by CO2

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.