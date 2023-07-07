Heads up residents of Edmonton, firearms use is on the rise.
Heads up residents of Edmonton, firearms use is on the rise.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Friday it continued to see the number of shootings increase through the month of June.
Last month, there were a total of 21 reported shooting occurrences. Of the 21 occurrences, 15 are believed to be targeted.
Police said 12 of the 21 shootings resulted in injuries, and three resulted in death. The EPS noted that 20 shootings had the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed.
“As we saw with the shooting that occurred on June 24 in the middle of a residential area, brazen gun violence continues to be a concern in our city,” said Acting Inspector Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch.
“A staggering 20 out of the 21 shootings this month had the potential to harm innocent people, including kids. We continue to focus on identifying the suspects responsible for these shootings, seizing firearms and testing them to determine linkages to other crimes in Edmonton and throughout the country.”
Compared to the nine shootings that occurred in June 2022, last month’s occurrences are up by 133%.
There have been 97 shootings reported to EPS so far in 2023, which represents a 26% increase over last year at this time, when 77 shootings were reported to EPS.
Police have seized 587 firearms thus far in 2023.
In 2022, there were a reported 165 shootings in Edmonton compared to 150 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase in shootings from 2021 to 2022.
This amounts to an average of more than 13 shootings per month in 2022.
Of the 165 shootings:
Police said 79 of the shootings in 2022, or almost half, occurred on the street.
In 2022, police seized approximately 1,127 firearms and 762 air guns, compared to 1,633 firearms and 693 air guns in 2021.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(7) comments
How can this be....again. Sohi said he was keeping an eye on things!
Lol, the new gun laws are working as intended. Pretty soon anyone will be able to buy the handgun of their choice in downtown Edmonton like in Toronto.
Is Edmonton going to become the "Paris" of Canada? Or, will Vancouver & Toronto get there first?
Police confiscated weapons? Why not put the perps in Jail?
As Canada spirels out of control . . . remember folks the Insane "Left" voted for this 3 times now !
This is fake news, Justin Castro fixed all this by taking peoples hunting rifles, and banning law abiding gun owners from buying hand guns.
The Libs/NDP just need some more time to complete their objective of banning all guns from vetted, law abiding Canadian citizens...and then these shootings will cease.
I wonder where these criminals coming from? Migrants??
Guaranteed not one was done by an "old stock" canadian
