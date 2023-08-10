Cattle

A Scottish company is touting what it is calling a first-of-its-kind technology using artificial intelligence to improve conception rates in cattle.

According to Edinburgh-based Dyneval, its portable proprietary scanner measures semen motility using portable equipment, with results available within minutes. This in turn allows for better and more reliable timing — and higher success rates — for insemination of cows.

Insemination market

The veterinarian artificial insemination market is worth over US$7 billion.

