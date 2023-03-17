The pain of losing her son will remain forever.
"We lost our youngest son in the line of duty with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). No word can begin to explain how deep our sorrow and pain is," Laurie Ryan said.
Her son, Const. Brett Ryan, was shot and killed in Edmonton on Thursday protecting the community he loved.
Two Edmonton Police Services officers were ambushed, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.
Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m.
McFee said the officers were suddenly fired upon before they had a chance to even draw their weapons.
The attacker, a 16-year-old male who shot up Pizza Hut earlier, shot his mother and killed himself during the incident.
"He loved his wife and unborn baby, his brothers and us, his parents. He loved all of his extended family and friends with EPS, EMS, and Edmonton fire," Laurie said.
"We want to thank everyone who responded and came to Brett’s aid. The community, family and friends had one of the best taken from us way too soon. RIP my son, we’ve been blessed to have you for the past 30 years but today your loss is unbearable."
Garett Ryan also posted to social media to say how proud he was of his brother.
"Life as I know it has changed forever," he said.
"Words cannot describe how much I love my big little brother. I am so proud of him, his accomplishments, and the man he has become. I'll miss him always. Catch you on the other side, Brett. I love you forever."
Ryan was a five and-a-half-year veteran of the EPS when his life was cut short by the tragedy.
A GoFundME has been started online to support the families.
(1) comment
I weep with your you and your family. So very, very sorry for your loss. I have a son in the police force. Your nightmare is mine as well, just that yours has been realized.
