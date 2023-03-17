Const. Brett Ryan

Const. Brett Ryan was shot and killed in Edmonton on Thursday protecting the community he loved.

The pain of losing her son will remain forever.

"We lost our youngest son in the line of duty with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). No word can begin to explain how deep our sorrow and pain is," Laurie Ryan said.

loga

I weep with your you and your family. So very, very sorry for your loss. I have a son in the police force. Your nightmare is mine as well, just that yours has been realized.

