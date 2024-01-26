Motion condemning reprisals against whistleblowers on ArriveCan rejected

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) voted 7-3 to reject a motion condemning reprisals against whistleblowers on ArriveCan, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “This speaks to the ability of public servants to be able to provide honest answers to important questions that are asked without fear of intimidation,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) at a CPAC hearing. Genuis sponsored the motion asking CPAC “report to the House its grave concern about apparent reprisals against witnesses following their testimony on the ArriveCan app.”Parliamentary committees have questioned the sole-sourced contracting on ArriveCan. Two Canada Border Services Agency managers who testified on irregularities were suspended without pay. “They identified a number of other public servants either lied directly or were not honest and forthright with the committee,” said Genuis. “They responded frankly and directly to questions that were asked in that regard.” Genuis said it was unusual public servants would be suspended without pay during an investigation into their conduct when findings had not been reached. Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West) acknowledged the suspensions appear to be retribution. “It clearly goes back to disdain for anyone who would dare challenge their narrative, anyone who comes forward and points out the truth,” said McCauley.“People have been suspended without pay.” Since people have been suspended without pay, McCauley said their lives have been disrupted by the Canadian government. Liberal, Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs opposed the motion. Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan (Chateauguay-Lacolle, QC) called this “a waste of time.”“We are seeing a more adversarial procedure underway,” said Shanahan.“It is almost as if we are in a court of law.”In response, Shanahan said people think the CPAC does not want to talk about ArriveCan whistleblowers. That is false. “This meeting is a sideshow,” she said. “Everybody knows what is going on.”Former cabinet secretary Mel Cappe stated in June federal whistleblowers who gave the media secret memos on Chinese spying should be punished. READ MORE: Former cabinet secretary calls for punishment of federal whistleblowersCappe said these whistleblowers are like predators and their identities should be exposed.“I am telling you Parliament has created legislation which has to be respected and that is the Security of Information Act,” said Cappe.