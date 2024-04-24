Mounties evacuate prisoners in ongoing Peace River blaze

Normally the RCMP put prisoners in jail.But on Wednesday they were removing them from the Peace River Regional Correctional Centre in the face of a fast spreading wildfire.Mounties said they had to “proactively” evacuate 174 inmates from the facility on school buses as helicopters and water bombers buzzed overhead..The pictures tell a dramatic story as smoke choked the skies overhead. Police said they received assistance from the Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence Response (RAPID) program including Alberta Sheriffs, Fish and Wildlife. Additional assistance was provided by Alberta Forestry, Correctional Officers, Alberta Forestry, Peace River Fire Department, St. Isador Fire Department, Grimshaw Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department and the Peace River School District..“Peace Regional RCMP would like to extend their appreciation to the quick response from Peace River School Division in providing buses and especially to all of the bus drivers who went above and beyond their duties to aid in in the evacuation of inmates,” it said in a statement.The inmates were transferred to holding cells in adjacent detachments until they could be transferred to other facilities. Mounties also acted as guards in place of the regular correctional officers..As of 10:30 am on Wednesday, Alberta Wildfire said the fire had spread to about 1,500 hectares and was being responded to via mutual aid agreements with other municipalities and departments.Meanwhile, the MD of Peace River said evacuation zones remain in effect and everyone who was ordered to leave their homes has done so. No resident homes have been lost but several outbuildings on various properties have been destroyed by fire..“Our thoughts go to all our residents who have been impacted,” it said. “The MD of Peace extends deep gratitude to firefighters, volunteers, government agencies and neighbouring municipalities for their support. The support we have received is truly remarkable.”According to its regular updates, a Reception Centre is in place at the Grimshaw Legion located at 5011, 49 avenue in the town and it is required for evacuees to register in person or by calling the MD office at 780-338-3845.