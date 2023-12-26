UPDATED: Mounties say missing family found deceased.

Parkland RCMP have reported the three missing members of the Pelsma family have been recovered deceased. The RCMP responded to a report the family was over due to attend a function and hadn’t been heard from since December 23 2023. Emergency service personnel, Edmonton Police Air1 Helicopter and ground Search and Rescue volunteers converged on the family's last known location in Lac Ste Anne County. They were believed to be using the family UTV side-by-side before travelling out of the area as a family. On December 26 2023, RCMP continued search and rescue efforts in an area near the Alexis Bridge, off Range Road 40A. Recovery of the Pelsma family was conducted by members of the Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne County Fire Service and an Underwater Recovery Team. “This is a sad outcome, the loss of any life is tragic” says Cpl. Patrick Lambert – RCMP Public Information Officer, “The loss of this entire family is truly devastating over the holidays. Our thoughts are with the community and their extended family.” The three deceased have been taken to the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted later this week. Names of the deceased have been released by the RCMP. They are Kelly Pelsma, 39, Laura Pelsma, 37, and Dylan Pelsma, 8.The Alberta RCMP remind all Albertans and outdoor enthusiasts of the dangers of unpredictable thin ice and open water. Ice should be at least 15cm thick for a person to walk or skate on, 20cm for a group of people and 25cm for snowmobiling or using off highways vehicles on. .The trio were last seen in Lac Ste. Anne County about an hour west of Edmonton where they may have gone off-roading in a black Can-Am Maverick Turbo utility terrain vehicle.