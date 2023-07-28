BC police save chicken

Corporal Justin Bauer of the BC RCMP holding the chicken.

 Photo Credit: BC RCMP

Cock a doodle don’t!

In an egg-traordinary tale, the Mounties in BC recently rescued a chicken from a group of mistreating youths.

Rescued chicken

The chicken is safe and sound at the BC RCMP.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Find those kids lock them in the coop and leave them there for three days to eat and drink with the chickens, thats what I would do with animal beaters!!!!

