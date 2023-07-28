Cock a doodle don’t!
In an egg-traordinary tale, the Mounties in BC recently rescued a chicken from a group of mistreating youths.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
"Coquitlam, BC, RCMP officers responded to the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street in Coquitlam at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, for a report of a chicken in distress," the RCMP stated.
The Mounties said a report came in that three teenage-youths were huddled around a chicken, kicking and striking the animal.
The youths fled the scene prior to police arriving, leaving the chicken behind.
"‘Fowl’ play is suspected," the RCMP said.
The Mounties said the youths are believed to be 15 to 16 years old and were all wearing black t-shirts with jeans when the chicken stomping commenced.
"We weren’t sure what to expect, but the chicken was quite friendly," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, Media Relations Officer for Coquitlam RCMP.
"We believe that the chicken is domesticated and maybe someone’s pet. It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place."
The Mounties said the suspects can be described as two Middle-Eastern males and one Caucasian male.
The Mounties also said it has contacted the local BC-SPCA, which will provide the chicken with a temporary roost until its owner can be located.
"We are asking anyone who may recognize this chicken or know who the owners are to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918," added Cpl. Hodgins.
"This is one ‘jailbird’ we would like to set free and reunite with their owners."
For now, the chicken is having "peck-nic" at the Mountie's barracks in BC.
Police are asking anyone who may have video, or dash-cam footage or may have witnessed three youths with a chicken to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918.
(1) comment
Find those kids lock them in the coop and leave them there for three days to eat and drink with the chickens, thats what I would do with animal beaters!!!!
