Alberta

MPs summon Commons Industry Committee into special session about cellphone rates

Cellphones school
Cellphones school Courtesy CBC News
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Government
Peter Julian
Price Increases
Telecommunications
Merger
House of Commons Industry Committee
Francois-Philippe Champagne
House of Commons Heritage Committee
Cellphone Rates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news