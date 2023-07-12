The social disorder in downtown Edmonton continues as an avid elderly hobby photographer has been attacked with a weapon while taking photos near 97 St.
On Sunday, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to an assault with a weapon involving an 89-year-old male.
Peace officers, who witnessed the violent assault, told police the elderly male was taking some photos in the area of 97 St. and Jasper Ave. An adult suspect male charged the elderly male, shoving him to the ground and seriously injuring him.
The suspect male then climbed on top of the complainant, when two Peace Officers intervened.
The suspect was detained by the peace officers, then taken into custody and charged by police.
Paramedics treated and transported the senior to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Violent weekend
The attack on the senior is just one of the multiple violent events over the last several days in Edmonton which included weapons complaints, aggravated assaults, a carjacking, shootings, a homicide and a suspicious death.
“Our members were kept extremely busy over the last several days, responding to various life-threatening incidents called into 911 across the city,” Deputy Chief Darren Derko, of the EPS Community Policing Bureau said.
“It’s been a traumatic weekend for the victims of these crimes, their families and friends, as well as the responding officers and investigators subsequently involved.”
READ MORE: Man murdered outside of Edmonton residence
Just after 2 am on Monday, patrol officers also responded to an aggravated assault call at an Edmonton Transit Service bus shelter located in front of a hotel on Jasper Ave. and 100 St.
An adult male and female complainant were ingesting illicit drugs when two other adult males joined them inside the shelter.
Shortly thereafter, witnesses said they saw one of the males stagger out of the shelter and fall to the ground with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.
Paramedics treated and transported the male to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Approximately one hour later, West Branch patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint on Woodbend Wynd N.W., where witnesses had reported a shooting involving a male complainant.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who had sustained a gunshot wound. It was reported to police that the man was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot, before being joined by a suspect male.
They were eventually joined by two additional suspect males. The suspects then attempted to rob the complainant, though he was not carrying any money with him.
The suspects then demanded the keys to his vehicle and proceeded to drive the complainant out to a discreet west-end location.
The man was able to escape the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects shot the male as he attempted to flee the scene.
The man sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury. The suspects subsequently fled the area, eventually abandoning the vehicle, which was later found in southeast Edmonton on fire.
"The incident remains under investigation at this time," the EPS stated.
(2) comments
Go woke, go broke.
On its way to the safest City in Canada by 2030, mayor So Hi says so, must be true.
