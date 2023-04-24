City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is leading the murder rate in Canada so far this year.

 Western Standard photo

Edmonton has the highest homicide rate in Canada so far this year.

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre

 Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest356
guest356

But Hey! Our Liberal/NDP major is listening. Seems that he didn't succeed in destroying Edmonton or Alberta from Ottawa, so he decided to come to the front lines to ensure destruction!...... and people in Edmonton voted for him.....I just don't get it.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

The WEF backed politicians want to: 1. Defund Police 2. release criminals on the public 3. allow drugs to destroy as many people as possible. Now we can see what this all looks like. Look at all the Corrupt politicians that supported defunding police, (Nenshi, Gondek, Soshi, Notley) giving all the addicts all the needles and drugs they need to kill themselves. These politicians make me sick.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

I knew there was a purpose for the LRT.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Liberal, pro-criminal mayor

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.