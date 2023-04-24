The city had a rate of 5.4 homicides per 100,000 people — the highest of Canada’s cities for this year.
The latest slaying, happened on April 15, as officers were called to a suspicious person complaint in the area of 118 Avenue and 104 Street. Patrol members located a deceased male outside.
The investigation is ongoing.
The City of Winnipeg came second in Canada with a rate of 4.7 homicides per 100,000 people, while the City of Vancouver came in third place with a rate of 2.9.
Toronto was next on the list with a rate of 1.8 homicides per 100,000 people, while Calgary and Halifax tied with a rate of 1.5.
Next on the list was Regina with a rate of 1.4, while Montreal placed a little lower at 1.3 homicides per 100,000 people.
The City of Ottawa was next on the list with a rate of 1.3 with Mississauga slightly behind with a rate of .9 while Hamont had a rate of .6 homicides per 100,000 people. Brampton in Ontario ended the list with a rate of zero.
Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.
Poilievre made a quick stop in Edmonton recently and spoke about his "common sense plan" to bring home safe streets.
"What's happening to our cities?" Poilievre asked as sirens could be heard in the distance in Edmonton.
"After eight years of Justin Trudeau and a costly coalition with the NDP, Trudeau and the NDP truly caused this crime with policies that allow the same repeat violent offenders loose on our streets to terrorize people."
Poilievre said Trudeau and the NDP gave Canada crime, chaos, drugs and disorder. Poilievre listed out a series of violent crimes which occurred in Edmonton and Calgary in the last 24 hours.
"You have the same violent people back on the street the same day they're arrested, they will do more violence," Poilievre said.
"And that's why the data shows when common sense conservatives were in power, crime went down 23%. With this coalition, this crazy coalition of Trudeau and the NDP have been in power. Crime is up 32%."
Poilievre talked about criminals in Vancouver.
"The same 40 offenders were arrested 6,000 times. Let me say that again — the same 40 people arrested 6,000 times in a year," Poilievre said.
"That's 150 arrests per offender per year. We don't have a lot of criminals in Canada. It's a very small level that do the vast majority of the crime. Yes, common sense plans to bring home safe streets and catch and release. Jail, not bail for repeat violent offenders."
Poilievre said he believes Canada should ban hard drugs and stop giving out taxpayer-funded drugs and invest in rehabilitation and treatment and sue the big pharmaceutical companies that caused the drug crisis so Canada can recover billions of dollars to pay for that treatment.
But Hey! Our Liberal/NDP major is listening. Seems that he didn't succeed in destroying Edmonton or Alberta from Ottawa, so he decided to come to the front lines to ensure destruction!...... and people in Edmonton voted for him.....I just don't get it.
The WEF backed politicians want to: 1. Defund Police 2. release criminals on the public 3. allow drugs to destroy as many people as possible. Now we can see what this all looks like. Look at all the Corrupt politicians that supported defunding police, (Nenshi, Gondek, Soshi, Notley) giving all the addicts all the needles and drugs they need to kill themselves. These politicians make me sick.
I knew there was a purpose for the LRT.
Liberal, pro-criminal mayor
