Muslim group supports Smith's policy against gender reassignment surgeries on vulnerable children

The Alberta Muslim Social Association (AMSA) extended its support to Premier Danielle Smith and the government for its policy to protect children from gender ideology. “We are grateful to Premier Danielle Smith and her team for prioritizing the welfare of our children,” said AMSA Chair Mahmoud Mourra in a press release. “Children at such a young age do not possess the capacity to make life-altering decisions of this nature and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard their best interests.” .In the coming months, the Alberta government will be enacting a series of health and education policies aimed at protecting children. The AMSA said Smith’s comments were fair and just and expressed its gratitude to her and the Alberta government for their approach in addressing this matter. Regardless of people’s beliefs, it said children under 16 years old should not be subjected to gender reassignment surgeries, as they do not possess the cognitive maturity required to make these decisions. Additionally, it expressed its appreciation to Smith and the Alberta government because these policies focus on children and youth. It stands united in its support for these measures, which prioritize the health, well-being and the safety of children and youth. Mourra concluded by thanking Smith “for listening to Muslims from across Alberta and leaving our kids alone.” “Our children are our most precious resource and it is heartening to see the government taking steps to protect their well-being,” he said. Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”