Nally's fight against 'ridiculous' federal restrictions on nicotine pouch sales

EDMONTON — Canada's federal government has placed tight restrictions on the sale of nicotine pouches for over a year and a half, but the government of Alberta believes it is time to fight back. "Albertans have been telling us that they want easier access to nicotine pouches," said Alberta's Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, in an interview with the Western Standard. "And the fact that it is easier to purchase cigarettes than nicotine pouches is ridiculous, so we heard that loud and clear.".In August 2024, the Government of Canada passed a Ministerial Order restricting the sale of nicotine pouches at convenience stores; they could only be sold behind pharmacy counters."All the stuff that's clearly designed to target youth — it's over," then Health Minister Mark Holland said to CBC in August 2024."It has been so deeply disturbing to see so many young people becoming addicted to these nicotine pouches who've never had any interaction with cigarettes," Holland said later in the interview. Nally agrees that the priority should be to keep the pouches out of minors' hands, but he does not think changing the restrictions was the solution. "We've, for decades, had a regulated environment to sell cigarettes and convenience stores and gas stations," Nally said. "It's behind the counter. We've got age verification in place.".Nally believes the new restrictions have been counterproductive, leading many consumers to purchase the pouches through the illicit market, either in person or online, where there is no age verification. "Only the federal government would make it easier for adults to buy cigarettes than nicotine pouches, and it's just an unintended consequence of an ill-informed policy decision," said Nally.Which is why he and Alberta's Premier, Danielle Smith, addressed a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney on March 2, calling on him to walk back the restrictions and return them to the level of cigarettes and other tobacco or nonprescription nicotine products. "We want to stamp out the illicit market, and we want to make this available to people that are over 18, in convenience stores and gas stations, just like it's available today for cigarettes," Nally said. .Health Canada's decision to make Zonnic the only brand of pouches authorized for sale in Canada, but not popular American brands like Zyn, is another common complaint that Nally hopes to address one day. "When it comes to other regulated products, like cigarettes and alcohol, we have an open and free market," Nally said. "I'm not sure why we would close it for nicotine pouches and have a monopoly." However, that is not the focus right now. "Let's deal with step one, which is to get out of the pharmacies," Nally said. "And let's go to step two and open up the market to responsible providers of nicotine pouches."As of March 6, had not received a response from Carney or the federal government.