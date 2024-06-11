Alberta

Nanos says more Canadians believe Elvis still alive than reaching net-zero emissions goal

More Canadians believe Elvis is still alive than reaching climate change goals.
More Canadians believe Elvis is still alive than reaching climate change goals.US National Archives/Wikicommons
Loading content, please wait...
Nanos Research
Global Energy Show
Nik Nanos
Elvis Presley
Dispute With Ottawa
net-zero emissions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news