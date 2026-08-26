Alberta

Nationalist leader says independence is the best protection for Alberta oil during trade war

An AI-created cartoon of Canadian and American officials negotiating a trade deal, and the Canadian negotiator is stressed about the deal because Alberta's oil is not available as a bargaining chip.
An AI-created cartoon of Canadian and American officials negotiating a trade deal, and the Canadian negotiator is stressed about the deal because Alberta's oil is not available as a bargaining chip. Copilot: AI
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Donald Trump
Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada US trade war
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta referendum 2026
Let Alberta Decide
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