Alberta

Nationalist leader says threatening to throw Alberta oil into a trade war shows what is wrong with Canada

An AI-created image in which Alberta is a pawn, with Canada being the king, and Quebec and Ontario serving as the rooks.
An AI-created image in which Alberta is a pawn, with Canada being the king, and Quebec and Ontario serving as the rooks. ChatGTP
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