Nationwide protests galvanize anti-carbon tax movement

‘Axe the tax!’Those three words — along with a bunch of expletives that can’t be repeated — have become the rallying cry of the anti-carbon tax movement which showed itself to be a national force in demonstrations across the country on Monday..And April Fools is almost sure to be its commemorative day after the Liberal government — in arguably apropos fashion — chose April 1 to increase its despised carbon tax 23% to $80 per tonne.That prompted thousands of people across the country, in virtually every region from Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Ontario, the Prairies and even Quebec and BC to take to local highways and byways to express their displeasure by waving banners and honking horns.In addition to Alberta and Saskatchewan, they marched in the Eastern Townships; in Gatineau; St. Catherines and Toronto. Even in Ottawa, a handful showed up on Parliament Hill — although they were greeted by pro-tax counter protestors.The most immediate impact of the tax was a three-cent increase to the price of a litre of gasoline.In Lloydminster, on the Alberta border, they held a Stampede-style pancake breakfast. In BC, whose government ostensibly supports the federal backstop, gas stations across the province protested by lowering prices to 2008 levels — the year BC introduced its own carbon tax — or just under $1 per litre. That compares with the going $2.09 in metro-Vancouver..It also prompted Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey — the only Liberal premier in Canada — on Monday to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convene an emergency First Minister meeting to discuss ‘alternative ways’ to cut emissions.In a letter to Trudeau, Furey argued the program is too costly for his province and doesn't work as intended. Instead, he is urging the federal government to make "bold investments" in infrastructure and incentives akin to the US Inflation Reduction Act.."Today, a gas-powered truck drives fishing gear to the wharf in a rural Newfoundland and Labrador community. After April 1, there will be an additional carbon tax, but that same truck must still drive fishing gear to the wharf," Furey wrote. "There are no alternatives available. So, the key intent of this policy, to lower emissions, is not being achieved at this time."It comes after Furey and six other premiers — including Alberta’s Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe — were precluded from appearing before the House finance committee to express their concerns.But Trudeau was dismissive of both the plea and the protests by responding today that while the tax is rising, so are the rebates paid back to consumers. "It's money in people's pockets while we continue stepping up in the fight against climate change," he said in Ottawa."So all those premiers that are busy complaining about the price on pollution but not putting forward a concrete alternative that they think would be better for their communities are just playing politics.".Smith appeared before the government operations and estimates committee last week where she called the carbon tax “inhumane” and “immoral.”“This isn't just reckless, it's immoral, and it's inhumane and the added pressure will ruin countless lives' futures and dreams. It's a weight that Canadians can't bear. And that's why Alberta has been calling on the federal government to eliminate the carbon tax since 2019,” she said.