The Native Press published this cartoon long before the NBA All-Star game word change

 Photo Credit: Native Press FB page

Ontario singer Jully Black modified the lyrics to O Canada to commemorate indigenous people when she sang during the NBA All-Star Game — however, Native Press in the Northwest Territories (NWT) says it changed the lyrics long before Black did.

"Strange ...' The Native Press' published the same lyrics being credited to a black R&B artist now, and no one gave us much fanfare then," Roy Dahl owner of The Native Press said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

al
al

Maybe it's time to make "The Maple Leaf Forever" our proper national anthem. Leave the Lieberal garbage on the road for the idiots.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wx_T1R026Wc

MLC
MLC

It would appear that there may be some division between groups all claiming to be the sole defenders of the victims of the systemically racist society they live in.

Perhaps to illuminate (confuse?) the issue, some anthropological research should be applied. Even though there appears to be efforts to politically adjust some of the studies and conclusions, the first nations may not have been the very first if the Clovis People First theory is found to be incorrect. There may have been prior inhabitation/migrations.

Perhaps decolonization efforts should be traced back to Africa - whence the reasonable origin of the species may be attributed. Note even Neanderthal DNA is present in much of the world's population.... technically then the whole species is "guilty" of colonization and history is only an excuse to justify which groups currently claim the ascendancy of the victim.

This does not excuse acts which are essentially rule of force, even though history is composed almost exclusively of them by almost all peoples/races, but does not leave any nation in a position to claim innocence.

guest800
guest800

Oh sure, Dahl is the first person to come up with that witty play on words.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

"Native Land" just refers to the land where we were born. Pretty innocent words to anyone not currently on a witch hunt. And I dunno about the rest of you, but I was born here, so I'm going to continue to call Canada my home and native land until the day I'm born somewhere else. Woketards can get bent, this whole charade was only meant to divide us. Plus, changing the words of Oh Canada to suit your political agenda is just low class. And don't kid yourselves, I'll guarantee you this wasn't her initiative. There's an army of back door bureaucrats in a back room somewhere congratulating themselves on successfully fuelling the division in the country.

