Alberta

NDP calls for answers on Alberta's overcrowded hospitals

The Alberta NDP is putting pressure on the UCP to provide answers about the province's overcrowded hospitals.
Crowded hospital
Crowded hospital Courtesy Chris Ensing/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Sarah Hoffman
Jason Nixon
Matt Jones
Alberta Hospital
Rick Wilson
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta healthcare
Dr. Vivien Suttorp

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news