Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Charlie Angus NDP MP (Timmins—James Bay, ON) responded to Pierre Poilievre’s tweet about Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis, who passed away because she was denied a transplant over her COVID-19 vaccine status.
“Disinformation and conspiracy costs lives,” tweeted Angus.
“It is appalling that Pierre Poilievre continues to fan the flame of anti-vaxx conspiracy. The fact that he is cheering on a candidate who was kicked out of Doug Ford's caucus is telling. He is promoting a party of extremism.”
Babar said it was not acceptable that Lewis was prevented from getting an organ transplant. He pointed out that you cannot discriminate against people in Canada according to the Canada Health Act.
“The Canada Health Act forbids discrimination, but Sheila Lewis was denied transplant because of a lawful medical choice,” tweeted Babar.
Her death is a tragic failure of medical ethics and the administration of justice. I'll work to right this wrong until the last day of my career. RIP Sheila.”
Angus is a pile of dung...
It appears the radical left communists refuse to even view government websites and continue to spew non science, misinformation on their cult followers. I sincerely hope that the people of his riding respond to his cruel remarks at election time
@guest1019 also my thoughts
His lips were moving, the Liberal/NDP coalition government spew nothing except Disinformation.
The NDP and Liberano mafia support for profit mass murder by big Pharma
Where is the misinformation the Lib-NDP clown referring to?
