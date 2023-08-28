Charlie Angus

Charlie Angus NDP MP (Timmins—James Bay, ON) responded to Pierre Poilievre’s tweet about Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis, who passed away because she was denied a transplant over her COVID-19 vaccine status.

Sheila Annette Lewis

“Disinformation and conspiracy costs lives,” tweeted Angus.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Angus is a pile of dung...

Report Add Reply
Chris49
Chris49

It appears the radical left communists refuse to even view government websites and continue to spew non science, misinformation on their cult followers. I sincerely hope that the people of his riding respond to his cruel remarks at election time

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

@guest1019 also my thoughts

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

His lips were moving, the Liberal/NDP coalition government spew nothing except Disinformation.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The NDP and Liberano mafia support for profit mass murder by big Pharma

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Where is the misinformation the Lib-NDP clown referring to?

Report Add Reply

