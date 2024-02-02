NDP MP’s claim about Israel weapon exports are false

Cabinet said Canada does not export weapons to Israel, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “We haven’t exported arms to Israel in 30 years,” said International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen at a press scrum. Cabinet said in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons the last significant shipment was in 1991. A reporter asked Hussen if Canada will stop sending non-lethal equipment. “We don’t export arms to Israel,” said Hussen. Figures were tabled at the request of NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton-Strathcona, AB), who asked if Global Affairs Canada was aware of any evidence of Canadian military goods or technology being used in the Israel-Hamas War. When it comes to the largest major shipment, Global Affairs Canada said it was 33 years ago. Since 1991, cabinet acknowledged Canada “has not received any requests for and therefore has not issued any permits for major conventional arms or light weapons to Israel.”“Over this time period, three permits for the export of small arms have been issued for a combined total of less than 100 items — one in 2008 and two in 2010,” said cabinet. “The department does not comment on individual permits.”McPherson has criticized Israel’s response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks in October multiple times. “Is it the government’s position that Canada should continue arming Israel at this time?” she said. Other anti-Israel comments she has made include saying the NDP has asked Canada to end arms sales to Israel, pointing out it has long called on a ban on arm sales to it, and admitting it would be great if it stopped selling arms to it. When MPs accused the NDP of being anti-Israel, she said they were being unreasonable. “The idea the New Democratic Party and myself would not condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack by Hamas is absolutely slanderous,” she said. While she has insisted she is not anti-Israel, Conservative MP Jake Stewart (Miramichi-Grand Lake, NB) said he considered the NDP friends of terrorists. “I know the NDP is not going to like it,” said Stewart. “I said they are Hamas supporters and they are.”McPherson said on January 9 she is alarmed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has not supported South Africa’s application to bring proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice. READ MORE: Alberta NDP MP asks Joly to not oppose South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel“I am asking you today to not intervene in opposition to this case and to support the decision of the court,” she said. .Since the Israel Defence Forces began attacking Gaza in October, tens of thousands of people have been killed — two-thirds of them women and children. More than 57,000 Palestinians have been injured and 1.9 million have been displaced.