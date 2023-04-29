Two Edmonton NDP MPs have called out the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and said they need to ensure that officers are not using "undue force" or dangerous "knee-on-neck restraint" on people in the city.
On April 23, the EPS received a series of requests from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) requesting that it take action against a police officer who arrested their client.
Here is the video shared by NCCM showing officers pinning the driver using a knee to the neck. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/jWw6nTCdKn— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 26, 2023
In support of their request, the NCCM provided an approximately 15-second excerpt of an approximate five-minute video in their possession. NCCM has, to date, refused to provide the entire video to the EPS notwithstanding that it was requested during an in-person meeting with NCCM representatives on April 25.
"NCCM and its client have also declined, to date, to file a formal complaint," the EPS stated.
"They have subsequently released a longer but still incomplete video to social media."
The EPS can confirmed the following:
- On April 21, police were conducting speed enforcement on Millwoods Road between 36 Avenue and 36B Avenue. The officers on site used a laser recorded device to determine speed which works at a distance. The approaching vehicle was caught at a distance of approximately 62 metres. The driver was travelling 47 km/h in a playground zone during school hours (2:32 p.m.).
- There was an arrest which occurred following the driver refusing to provide his name, licence, insurance, or registration. These requests were made repeatedly over several minutes and a warning of arrest was provided more than once.
- The officer then directed the driver to exit the vehicle, which he refused. The primary officer and a second officer then reached into the vehicle, taking the driver by both arms, and pulled him out. The driver continued to resist and refused to comply with police direction and was pulled to the ground where he continued to struggle and not comply with police instructions.
The driver was arrested by EPS. Due to the driver’s agitated state, police called EMS to check on his mental wellbeing. The driver was medically cleared, but asked to be taken to hospital, stating that his shoulder was sore.
The officers issued tickets for speeding, failing to produce his driver’s licence, and failing to produce registration and insurance, and told the driver he was free to go.
After reviewing the investigative file and the 15-second excerpt of the video, as well as the additional excerpt which was posted to social media EPS said it does not currently intend to investigate this matter further.
"We are shocked to learn about the outrageous treatment that a Black Muslim man was subjected to, at the hands of local police officers in Edmonton last Friday after Eid al-Fitr prayer," NDP Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Strathcona Heather McPherson and NPD Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach Blake Desjarlais said in a joint statement.
"EPS needs to ensure that officers are not using undue force or dangerous knee-on-neck restraint on people in our city, and that officers are acting with respect in all their interactions with members of the Muslim community and others."
The NDP duo called for an independent investigation into this incident and for EPS to hold their officers accountable for their actions.
"It is particularly disturbing to learn of this incident, considering the release today of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team’s (ASIRT) report finding an EPS officer 'showed a shocking lack of judgment and disregard for… life' when he kicked an Indigenous teenager in the head in 2020," The NDP stated.
"We are deeply concerned by the rise in hate-motivated attacks across the country, especially in Edmonton. Members of religious minority communities and racialized individuals are entitled to humane treatment and equal protection by law enforcement officers. Anything less is unacceptable."
The EPS officer who kicked a man's head like a "soccer ball" is on paid leave pending an internal investigation.
"I don't know the first part about any complaints on (Const. Ben Todd) before, again those are things we'll look at, but I will say he is on leave with pay," EPS Chief Dale McFee told the Western Standard when asked about the officer's history.
"He is not on active duty right now and so that will continue while we do our investigation."
It's unclear when Todd was put on paid leave.
"We are committed to the fight to eradicate Islamophobia and all forms of racism and discrimination, so that all Canadians feel safe in their communities," the NDP stated.
