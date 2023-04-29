NDP slams EPS for policing

NDP Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Strathcona Heather McPherson 

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Two Edmonton NDP MPs have called out the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and said they need to ensure that officers are not using "undue force" or dangerous "knee-on-neck restraint" on people in the city.

On April 23, the EPS received a series of requests from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) requesting that it take action against a police officer who arrested their client.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Raz
Raz

Democrats are all for violence, that's why they are for defunding the police and replacing them with concilers. The kind of violence they don't like is when it's peaceful.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

...these mudslimes think they are "special" and don't have to follow our laws because they believe in some allie-ahkbar BS! Those politicians supporting him are the face of the province if we allow it. They want preferential treatment for certain groups, even if those groups are breaking the law! Send the mudslime back to the sh_thole he came from!!!

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

After reading this column, I would say in this case, the law was applied as it should be. Failure to provide information to or to comply with police requests, will result in arrest no matter your race or religion. If only our judges would follow that same principle.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Another unknown come lately NDP candidate clamoring for free publicity in the media. Pathetic. That is the only tactic the NDP can think of is hysterics, finger pointing, name calling and mud flinging. Its the same old mentality with socialists.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.