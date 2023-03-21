David Knight Legg

David Knight Legg.

 Photo Credit: CBC News

Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview NDP MLA Deron Bilous says former premier Jason Kenney's principal adviser David Knight Legg is still on the UCP payroll raking in the cash.

"He billed taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to stay in the finest hotels that included marble bathrooms, vitamin showers, and an art nouveau champagne bar," said Bilous.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Just stop paying it. Its easy as pie. Shut it down.

While we are at it shut down the money to the feds. If other provinces need a loan have them ask. They can justify how much they need and the payback back schedule

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.